This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. BIOX from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $6.5 to $2.5. Bioceres Crop Solutions shares closed at $2.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point analyst Floris Van Dijkum downgraded BXP, Inc. BXP from Buy to Neutral and announced a $75 price target. BXP shares closed at $72.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Manav Gupta downgraded Hess Midstream LP HESM from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $45 to $43. Hess Midstream shares closed at $40.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Berenberg analyst Fulvio Cazzol downgraded Coty Inc. COTY from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $6.5 to $5.05. Coty shares closed at $4.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded the rating for HP Inc. HPQ from Outperform to In-Line and maintained the price target of $29. HP shares closed at $29.04 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying HPQ stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
- Oxford Industries Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BIOXBioceres Crop Solutions Corp
$2.386.25%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.90
Growth
22.31
Quality
N/A
Value
47.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.