September 10, 2025 7:31 AM 2 min read

This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. BIOX from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $6.5 to $2.5. Bioceres Crop Solutions shares closed at $2.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Compass Point analyst Floris Van Dijkum downgraded BXP, Inc. BXP from Buy to Neutral and announced a $75 price target. BXP shares closed at $72.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Manav Gupta downgraded Hess Midstream LP HESM from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $45 to $43. Hess Midstream shares closed at $40.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Berenberg analyst Fulvio Cazzol downgraded Coty Inc. COTY from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $6.5 to $5.05. Coty shares closed at $4.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded the rating for HP Inc. HPQ from Outperform to In-Line and maintained the price target of $29. HP shares closed at $29.04 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying HPQ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

