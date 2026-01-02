Ulta Beauty To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG raised Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) price target from $4.75 to $26. BTIG analyst Thomas Catherwood maintained a Buy rating. Hudson Pacific Properties shares closed at $10.83 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital increased the price target for NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) from $47 to $48. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) price target from $145 to $90. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating. Corcept Therapeutics shares closed at $34.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised the price target for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) from $181 to $200. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Vertiv shares closed at $162.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) from $50 to $55. Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll maintained an Overweight rating. Digi International shares closed at $43.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity cut Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) price target from $2.25 to $2. Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller maintained a Hold rating. Bioceres Crop Solutions shares settled at $1.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. raised Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) price target from $115 to $145. Stephens & Co. analyst George Sellers maintained an Overweight rating. Glaukos closed at $112.91 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research raised Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) price target from $650 to $700. Argus Research analyst Deborah Ciervo maintained a Buy rating. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $605.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) from $140 to $99. Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating. Corcept Therapeutics shares settled at $34.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) price target from $159 to $181. Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong maintained a Buy rating. Baidu shares closed at $130.66 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
