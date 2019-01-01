|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ: BGRY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Berkshire Grey’s space includes: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT), Standex International (NYSE:SXI), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX), Tennant (NYSE:TNC) and Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO).
The latest price target for Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ: BGRY) was reported by B of A Securities on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting BGRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 292.16% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ: BGRY) is $3.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Berkshire Grey.
Berkshire Grey’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Berkshire Grey.
Berkshire Grey is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.