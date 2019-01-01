Belden (NYSE:BDC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Belden (NYSE:BDC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Belden beat estimated earnings by 20.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.09.
Revenue was up $73.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Belden's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.27
|1.18
|0.93
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.31
|1.21
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|625.51M
|601.53M
|542.76M
|498.03M
|Revenue Actual
|638.91M
|630.84M
|601.97M
|536.40M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Belden management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.55 and $5.85 per share.
