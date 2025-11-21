Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dividend Yield: 5.70%

5.70% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $69 to $68 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $69 to $68 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $56 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $56 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On Oct. 28, Edison International posted upbeat quarterly results.

On Oct. 28, Edison International posted upbeat quarterly results.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Dividend Yield: 4.80%

4.80% Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $38 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $38 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained the stock with a Hold rating and raised the price target from $40 to $41 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained the stock with a Hold rating and raised the price target from $40 to $41 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65% Recent News: On Nov. 5, Avista posted mixed third-quarter results.

On Nov. 5, Avista posted mixed third-quarter results.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dividend Yield: 4.74%

4.74% Scotiabank analyst Andrew Weisel maintained a Sector Underperform rating and cut the price target from $64 to $63 on Nov. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Andrew Weisel maintained a Sector Underperform rating and cut the price target from $64 to $63 on Nov. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $79 to $63 on Nov. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Shahriar Pourreza downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $79 to $63 on Nov. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On Nov. 4, Eversource Energy reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

On Nov. 4, Eversource Energy reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Photo via Shutterstock