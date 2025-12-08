Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dividend Yield: 5.70%

5.70% UBS analyst Daniel Ford maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $66 to $70 on Dec. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

On Oct. 28, Edison International posted upbeat quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest EIX news.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Dividend Yield: 5.06%

5.06% Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $38 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

On Nov. 5, Avista posted mixed third-quarter results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest AVA news

AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Dividend Yield: 5.06%

5.06% Argus Research analyst John Eade upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $18 on Dec. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

On Nov. 4, AES posted mixed quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest AES news

