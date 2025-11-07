Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dividend Yield: 5.85%

5.85% Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Paul Fremont maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $52.5 to $55 on Oct. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $69 to $68 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $69 to $68 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On Oct. 28, Edison Intl posted better-than-expected third-quarter results.

On Oct. 28, Edison Intl posted better-than-expected third-quarter results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest EIX news.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Dividend Yield: 4.85%

4.85% Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $38 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $40 to $41 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $40 to $41 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65% Recent News: On Nov. 5, Avista posted mixed quarterly results.

On Nov. 5, Avista posted mixed quarterly results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest AVA news

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Dividend Yield: 5.19%

5.19% Roth Capital analyst Justin Clare reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $38 to $39 on Nov. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

CIBC analyst Mark Jarvi maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $35 to $37 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Mark Jarvi maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $35 to $37 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On Nov. 4, Clearway Energy posted upbeat quarterly results.

On Nov. 4, Clearway Energy posted upbeat quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CWEN news

