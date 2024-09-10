Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Q2 Earnings Match Estimates

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO came out with quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings of $1.23 per share when it actually produced earnings of $1.08, delivering a surprise of -12.20%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has not been able to surpass consensus EPS estimates.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, which belongs to the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry, posted revenues of $1.55 billion for the quarter ended July 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.43%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $1.58 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Academy Sports and Outdoors shares have lost about 20.2% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 14.7%.

What's Next for Academy Sports and Outdoors?

While Academy Sports and Outdoors has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Academy Sports and Outdoors: unfavorable. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to underperform the market in the near future.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $1.44 on $1.43 billion in revenues for the coming quarter and $6.51 on $6.15 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Leisure and Recreation Products is currently in the bottom 10% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Carnival CCL, another stock in the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, has yet to report results for the quarter ended August 2024.

This cruise operator is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +33.7%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Carnival's revenues are expected to be $7.8 billion, up 13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.