Arco Platform Ltd provides a complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. Its turnkey curriculum solutions provide educational content in both printed and digital formats delivered through its platform to improve the learning process. The company's operating segment includes Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Core Curriculum segment. The Core Curriculum business segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience. Students Access content in various formats, such as digital, video, print, and other audiovisual formats that are aligned with the daily curriculum of their classes.