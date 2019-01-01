QQQ
Range
18.62 - 19.25
Vol / Avg.
177.5K/301.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.9 - 39.04
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.72
P/E
-
EPS
-2.53
Shares
57.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Arco Platform Ltd provides a complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. Its turnkey curriculum solutions provide educational content in both printed and digital formats delivered through its platform to improve the learning process. The company's operating segment includes Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Core Curriculum segment. The Core Curriculum business segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience. Students Access content in various formats, such as digital, video, print, and other audiovisual formats that are aligned with the daily curriculum of their classes.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040
REV33.930M35.077M1.147M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arco Platform Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arco Platform (ARCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arco Platform's (ARCE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arco Platform (ARCE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) was reported by JP Morgan on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting ARCE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arco Platform (ARCE)?

A

The stock price for Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) is $19.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arco Platform (ARCE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arco Platform.

Q

When is Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) reporting earnings?

A

Arco Platform’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Arco Platform (ARCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arco Platform.

Q

What sector and industry does Arco Platform (ARCE) operate in?

A

Arco Platform is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.