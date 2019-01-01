QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
1.36/6.77%
52 Wk
14.5 - 24.96
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
49.21
Open
-
P/E
11.8
EPS
6.13
Shares
135.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Arcelik AS is a Turkey-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing household appliances. Its products consist of consumer durable goods, consumer electronics, kitchen accessories, and small home appliances. It provides after-sale services as well. The company generates most of its revenue from white products. The company has factories in a number of countries, such as Turkey, Romania, Russia, China, South Africa, and Thailand. It has a worldwide business presence, including Turkey, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, with Turkey and Western Europe as the largest markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arcelik Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arcelik (ACKAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arcelik (OTCPK: ACKAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arcelik's (ACKAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arcelik.

Q

What is the target price for Arcelik (ACKAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arcelik

Q

Current Stock Price for Arcelik (ACKAY)?

A

The stock price for Arcelik (OTCPK: ACKAY) is $20.085 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:01:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arcelik (ACKAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 10, 2012.

Q

When is Arcelik (OTCPK:ACKAY) reporting earnings?

A

Arcelik does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arcelik (ACKAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arcelik.

Q

What sector and industry does Arcelik (ACKAY) operate in?

A

Arcelik is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.