Arcelik AS is a Turkey-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing household appliances. Its products consist of consumer durable goods, consumer electronics, kitchen accessories, and small home appliances. It provides after-sale services as well. The company generates most of its revenue from white products. The company has factories in a number of countries, such as Turkey, Romania, Russia, China, South Africa, and Thailand. It has a worldwide business presence, including Turkey, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, with Turkey and Western Europe as the largest markets.