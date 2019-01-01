QQQ
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a South Africa-based steel producing company. The company's operating segments include Flat steel products, Long steel products, Coke and Chemicals. It generates the majority of total revenue from the Flat steel products segment. The product range consists of hot rolled coil, plate, coiled rounds, flats, reinforced bar, rounds, billets and channels, and commercial coke among others.

ArcelorMittal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ArcelorMittal (ARCXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ArcelorMittal (OTCPK: ARCXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ArcelorMittal's (ARCXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ArcelorMittal.

Q

What is the target price for ArcelorMittal (ARCXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for ArcelorMittal (OTCPK: ARCXF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 4, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ARCXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ArcelorMittal (ARCXF)?

A

The stock price for ArcelorMittal (OTCPK: ARCXF) is $0.65 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 14:32:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ArcelorMittal (ARCXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ArcelorMittal.

Q

When is ArcelorMittal (OTCPK:ARCXF) reporting earnings?

A

ArcelorMittal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ArcelorMittal (ARCXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ArcelorMittal.

Q

What sector and industry does ArcelorMittal (ARCXF) operate in?

A

ArcelorMittal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.