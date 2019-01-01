QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Amryt Pharma PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and delivering new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare or orphan diseases. It holds an exclusive license to sell Lojuxta (lomitapide) for adults, across the European Union and other territories including the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Israel. Lojuxta is used to treat a rare life-threatening disease called Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia. Myalept (metreleptin) is an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients. It derives most of the revenue from the European Economic Area (EEA).

Amryt Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amryt Pharma (AMYT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amryt Pharma's (AMYT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amryt Pharma (AMYT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting AMYT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.67% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amryt Pharma (AMYT)?

A

The stock price for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT) is $8.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amryt Pharma (AMYT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amryt Pharma.

Q

When is Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) reporting earnings?

A

Amryt Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Amryt Pharma (AMYT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amryt Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Amryt Pharma (AMYT) operate in?

A

Amryt Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.