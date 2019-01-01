C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 1
EPS Estimate
$-0.270
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$66.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$69.8M
Earnings History
C3.ai Questions & Answers
When is C3.ai (NYSE:AI) reporting earnings?
C3.ai (AI) is scheduled to report earnings on June 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 2, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.23, which missed the estimate of $-0.16.
What were C3.ai’s (NYSE:AI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $49.1M, which beat the estimate of $47.3M.
