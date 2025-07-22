July 22, 2025 8:27 AM 1 min read

Agilysys Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins NXP Semiconductors And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. AGYS fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Agilysys reported quarterly earnings of $33 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 36 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $76.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $74.35 million.

Agilysys shares dipped 8.5% to $107.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY shares dipped 7.6% to $20.62 in pre-market trading. BlackSky Technology will host a conference call to discuss second quarter financial results and its business outlook on Thursday, Aug. 7.
  • QuantumScape Corporation QS fell 7.2% to $11.61 in pre-market trading after dipping over 14% on Monday.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI shares declined 6.3% to $214.00 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY fell 5.9% to $15.84 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Monday.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT declined 5.1% to $12.64 in pre-market trading after the company announced a voluntary pause of ELEVIDYS shipments in the U.S.
  • Smart Digital Group Limited SDM fell 4.6% to $18.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.
  • Archer Aviation Inc ACHR fell 3.8% to $11.39 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Monday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ACHR Logo
ACHRArcher Aviation Inc
$11.36-4.14%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AGYS Logo
AGYSAgilysys Inc
$103.90-11.2%
BKSY Logo
BKSYBlackSky Technology Inc
$20.91-6.35%
JOBY Logo
JOBYJoby Aviation Inc
$15.75-6.47%
NXPI Logo
NXPINXP Semiconductors NV
$220.05-3.60%
QS Logo
QSQuantumScape Corp
$11.20-10.5%
SDM Logo
SDMSmart Digital Group Ltd
$17.99-9.14%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$12.68-4.80%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved