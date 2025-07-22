Agilysys Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins NXP Semiconductors And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. AGYS fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Agilysys reported quarterly earnings of $33 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 36 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $76.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $74.35 million.

Agilysys shares dipped 8.5% to $107.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY shares dipped 7.6% to $20.62 in pre-market trading. BlackSky Technology will host a conference call to discuss second quarter financial results and its business outlook on Thursday, Aug. 7.

QuantumScape Corporation QS fell 7.2% to $11.61 in pre-market trading after dipping over 14% on Monday.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI shares declined 6.3% to $214.00 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.

Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY fell 5.9% to $15.84 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Monday.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT declined 5.1% to $12.64 in pre-market trading after the company announced a voluntary pause of ELEVIDYS shipments in the U.S.

Smart Digital Group Limited SDM fell 4.6% to $18.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.

Archer Aviation Inc ACHR fell 3.8% to $11.39 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Monday.

