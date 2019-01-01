ñol

Agilysys
(NASDAQ:AGYS)
40.84
1.63[4.16%]
At close: May 27
40.84
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low39.4 - 41.02
52 Week High/Low31.49 - 59.6
Open / Close39.61 / 40.84
Float / Outstanding16.5M / 24.7M
Vol / Avg.51.6K / 77K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E226.89
50d Avg. Price38.32
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float16.5M

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Agilysys reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$46.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$46.6M

Earnings Recap

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agilysys beat estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agilysys's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.19 0.16 0.15
EPS Actual 0.19 0.18 0.21 0.21
Revenue Estimate 41.11M 40.66M 36.91M 36.70M
Revenue Actual 39.46M 37.89M 38.73M 36.34M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Agilysys Questions & Answers

Q
When is Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reporting earnings?
A

Agilysys (AGYS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.23, which missed the estimate of $-0.11.

Q
What were Agilysys’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $30.6M, which missed the estimate of $33.2M.

