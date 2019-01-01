Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Agilysys beat estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Agilysys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.19
|0.16
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.18
|0.21
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|41.11M
|40.66M
|36.91M
|36.70M
|Revenue Actual
|39.46M
|37.89M
|38.73M
|36.34M
Earnings History
