Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agilysys beat estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agilysys's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.19 0.16 0.15 EPS Actual 0.19 0.18 0.21 0.21 Revenue Estimate 41.11M 40.66M 36.91M 36.70M Revenue Actual 39.46M 37.89M 38.73M 36.34M

