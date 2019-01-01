PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PlayAGS
PlayAGS Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PlayAGS (NYSE: AGS) was reported by Roth Capital on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting AGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.81% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PlayAGS (NYSE: AGS) was provided by Roth Capital, and PlayAGS their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PlayAGS, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PlayAGS was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PlayAGS (AGS) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price PlayAGS (AGS) is trading at is $5.77, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
