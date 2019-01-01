PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PlayAGS missed estimated earnings by 325.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $17.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 12.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PlayAGS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.13
|-0.17
|-0.40
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|-0.05
|-0.11
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|69.08M
|63.84M
|58.16M
|48.06M
|Revenue Actual
|70.22M
|67.28M
|66.84M
|55.36M
