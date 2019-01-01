PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PlayAGS missed estimated earnings by 325.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $17.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 12.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PlayAGS's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.13 -0.17 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.05 -0.11 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 69.08M 63.84M 58.16M 48.06M Revenue Actual 70.22M 67.28M 66.84M 55.36M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.13 -0.17 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.05 -0.11 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 69.08M 63.84M 58.16M 48.06M Revenue Actual 70.22M 67.28M 66.84M 55.36M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.