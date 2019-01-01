ñol

American Equity Inv
(NYSE:AEL)
41.36
0.96[2.38%]
At close: May 27
41.35
-0.0100[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low40.74 - 41.48
52 Week High/Low27.12 - 44.49
Open / Close40.74 / 41.35
Float / Outstanding52.5M / 93.1M
Vol / Avg.447.2K / 572K
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E5.59
50d Avg. Price38.32
Div / Yield0.34/0.82%
Payout Ratio4.59
EPS5.73
Total Float52.5M

American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL), Dividends

American Equity Inv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Equity Inv generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.97%

Annual Dividend

$0.34

Last Dividend

Nov 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

American Equity Inv Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next American Equity Inv (AEL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Equity Inv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on December 13, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own American Equity Inv (AEL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Equity Inv (AEL). The last dividend payout was on December 13, 2021 and was $0.34

Q
How much per share is the next American Equity Inv (AEL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Equity Inv (AEL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on December 13, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL)?
A

American Equity Inv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for American Equity Inv (AEL) was $0.34 and was paid out next on December 13, 2021.

