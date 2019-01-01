QQQ
Adacel Technologies Ltd develops and sells simulation and control systems. The company's operating segment includes Systems and Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Services segment. The Services segment includes software maintenance and all aspects of system support, field services, and on-site technical services. Its Systems segment includes operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the USA and Australia.

Adacel Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adacel Technologies (AELTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adacel Technologies (OTCPK: AELTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Adacel Technologies's (AELTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adacel Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Adacel Technologies (AELTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adacel Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Adacel Technologies (AELTF)?

A

The stock price for Adacel Technologies (OTCPK: AELTF) is $0.79 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:20:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adacel Technologies (AELTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adacel Technologies.

Q

When is Adacel Technologies (OTCPK:AELTF) reporting earnings?

A

Adacel Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adacel Technologies (AELTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adacel Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Adacel Technologies (AELTF) operate in?

A

Adacel Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.