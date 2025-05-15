May 15, 2025 11:19 PM 1 min read

Cathie Wood's Block Sale: Ark Sells Bitcoin Play — See What She's Buying Instead

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Follow

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed a notable trade involving Block IncXYZ. The firm decided to sell 9,078 shares of the Jack Dorsey-led company through its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

The Block Inc Trade:

Block’s recent quarterly earnings report fell short of expectations. The company’s earnings per share were reported at 56 cents, missing the analyst consensus of 87 cents. Additionally, the Bitcoin BTC/USD-focused company’s revenue of $5.77 billion did not meet the anticipated $6.2 billion.

Ark Invest’s decision to sell shares aligns with its recent trend of reducing exposure to Block, as previously noted in other trades. The value of this particular trade, based on the latest closing price of $57.01, amounts to $517,536.

Other Key Trades:

  • ARKF sold 6,024 shares of UiPath Inc. (PATH).
  • ARKQ sold 569,244 shares of 3D Systems Corp (DDD).
  • ARKW bought 272,686 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND).
  • ARKX bought 16,302 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE).
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Block has a Momentum in the 20th percentile and Growth in the 85th percentile, according to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings. Wondering how other cryptocurrency plays like Coinbase and Marathon Digital compare?

Photo Courtesy: ChrisStock82 on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$104258.000.45%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ARKW Logo
ARKWARK Next Generation Internet ETF
$119.690.22%
XYZ Logo
XYZBlock Inc
$57.01-2.55%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesMarket SummaryNewsMarketsETFsARK Invest ETFsBitcoinBlock IncCathie WoodETFsJack Dorsey
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved