GTA VI Delay Looms Over Take-Two Earnings: Sales Beat, EPS Miss, Outlook Updated

- Take-Two announced fourth-quarter net bookings of $1.58 billion, up 17% year-over-year.
- The company shared guidance for the first quarter and next fiscal year.
Video game company Take-Two Interactive TTWO reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Thursday.
Here are the key highlights.
What Happened: Take-Two announced fourth-quarter net bookings of $1.58 billion, up 17% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.55 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The company reported adjusted earnings pre share or $1.08 for the quarter, missing a Street consensus estimate of $1.10 per share.
Net bookings from recurrent consumer spending were up 14% year-over-year in the quarter and made up 77% of total net bookings.
The company said the largest contributors to net bookings were "NBA 2K25," "Grand Theft Auto Online, "Grand Theft Auto V," "Civilization VII," "Toon Blast," "Match Factory!," "Empires & Puzzles," "Red Dead Redemption 2" and "Red Dead Online."
Total net bookings for the fiscal year were $5.65 billion, up 6% year over year. Net bookings from recurrent consumer spending were up 7% year over year for the full fiscal year and made up 70% of total net bookings.
"We achieved outstanding results in our 2025 Fiscal Year, with each of our labels contributing meaningfully to our performance," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said.
What's Next: Take-Two is guiding for first quarter net bookings to be in a range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion.
The company guides for full fiscal-year net bookings to be in a range of $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion.
"Our Fiscal 2026 outlook reflects continuing positive momentum, with Net Bookings guidance of $5.9 to $6.0 billion. As we bring our exciting lineup to market, including Grand Theft Auto VI in Fiscal 2027, we expect to achieve record levels of Net Bookings that will establish a new baseline for our business and set us on a path of enhanced profitability," Zelnick said.
Take-Two's upcoming game lineup for 2025 includes "Mafia: The Old Country," "Borderlands 4" and "WWE 2K Mobile."
Future games include "NBA 2K26," "WWE 2K26" and "Grand Theft Auto VI," which was recently delayed to a new release date of May 26, 2026.
TTWO Price Action: Take-Two stock is down 1.7% to $228.33 in after-hours trading Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $135.24 to $238.00.
