Apple iPhone Production In US 'Not Feasible,' Says Tech Bull After Donald Trump Tells Tim Cook To Stay Out Of India

by Namrata Sen Benzinga Staff Writer
Wedbush analyst, Dan Ives anticipates that Apple Inc. AAPL could increase its iPhone assembly production in India to 60%-65% by fall, depending on tariff negotiations.

What Happened:  On Friday, Ives posted his views on X that Apple could significantly ramp up its iPhone assembly in India in a best-case scenario. However, he also noted that the tech giant could revert to a China-driven iPhone strategy depending on the tariff situation and deal negotiations. He added that U.S. iPhone production is “not feasible.”

This post comes in the wake of President Donald Trump expressing his disapproval of Apple’s manufacturing expansion in India. Trump told Apple CEO Tim Cook, “I don't want you building in India.”

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s criticism, India remains committed to its partnership with Apple. The company has reportedly reassured the Indian government of its commitment to continue using India as a major manufacturing base. This assurance comes despite Trump's recent remarks, with government sources emphasizing that there is "no change" in Apple's investment plans in India.

Apple’s stock recently saw a boost following a breakthrough in trade negotiations between the United States and China. The tech giant, heavily reliant on a China-centric supply chain for manufacturing iPhones, was a clear beneficiary of the temporary rollback in tariffs.

Over the past five days, the shares of Apple climbed 6.26%, while on a year-to-date basis, it declined 13.29%, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

