Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.41/9.00%
52 Wk
4.5 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
483.8M
Payout Ratio
51.86
Open
-
P/E
9.35
EPS
2.54
Shares
107.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik AS is engaged in the provision of insurance services in Turkey. The activities of the company involve providing individual and group insurance and reinsurance services relating to group life, individual life, retirement and related personal accident branches, establishing retirement funds, developing internal rules and regulations related to these funds. It also engages in portfolio management, custody contracts and establishes retirement funds.

Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik (AELIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik (OTCPK: AELIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik's (AELIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik.

Q

What is the target price for Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik (AELIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik

Q

Current Stock Price for Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik (AELIY)?

A

The stock price for Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik (OTCPK: AELIY) is $4.5 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:58:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik (AELIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik.

Q

When is Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik (OTCPK:AELIY) reporting earnings?

A

Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik (AELIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik.

Q

What sector and industry does Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik (AELIY) operate in?

A

Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.