American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for American Equity Inv
American Equity Inv Questions & Answers
The latest price target for American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) was reported by Raymond James on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting AEL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.29% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) was provided by Raymond James, and American Equity Inv maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of American Equity Inv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for American Equity Inv was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest American Equity Inv (AEL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $44.00 to $40.00. The current price American Equity Inv (AEL) is trading at is $41.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.