Envirotech Vehicles (OTC:ADOM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles
Envirotech Vehicles Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Envirotech Vehicles (OTC: ADOM) was reported by Roth Capital on June 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.70 expecting ADOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 150.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Envirotech Vehicles (OTC: ADOM) was provided by Roth Capital, and Envirotech Vehicles initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Envirotech Vehicles, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Envirotech Vehicles was filed on June 18, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 18, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Envirotech Vehicles (ADOM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.70. The current price Envirotech Vehicles (ADOM) is trading at is $0.28, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
