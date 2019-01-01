PT Adaro Energy Tbk is an Indonesia-based energy group that focuses on integrated coal mining. The company's primary location is at Tabalong district in South Kalimantan, where its subsidiary PT Adaro Indonesia operates the largest single-site coal mine in the southern hemisphere. The company primarily produces thermal coal, which is marketed under the brand name Envirocoal. The company's main customers are blue chip power utilities, and roughly three quarters of its coal is produced for foreign customers, with the remainder in Indonesia. In addition to the core mining business, the company also engages in barging, shiploading, dredging, port services, marketing and power generation. Its segment comprises coal mining and trading, mining services, logistics and others.