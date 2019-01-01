Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It specializes in the development of formulations of already approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The firm has developed Biochaperone, a proprietary technology platform to enhance the effectiveness of therapeutic proteins. The company's clinical pipeline includes Biochaperone Lispro, Biochaparone Combo, Biochaparone Glucagon, and others. Its pre-clinical pipeline includes BioChaperone LisPram, BioChaperone Glargine GLP-1, and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1. Its patent portfolio mainly consists of chronic wound healing, insulin therapy, and monoclonal antibodies.