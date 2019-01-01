QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It specializes in the development of formulations of already approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The firm has developed Biochaperone, a proprietary technology platform to enhance the effectiveness of therapeutic proteins. The company's clinical pipeline includes Biochaperone Lispro, Biochaparone Combo, Biochaparone Glucagon, and others. Its pre-clinical pipeline includes BioChaperone LisPram, BioChaperone Glargine GLP-1, and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1. Its patent portfolio mainly consists of chronic wound healing, insulin therapy, and monoclonal antibodies.

Adocia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adocia (ADOCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adocia (OTCPK: ADOCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adocia's (ADOCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adocia.

Q

What is the target price for Adocia (ADOCY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Adocia (OTCPK: ADOCY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting ADOCY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.02% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Adocia (ADOCY)?

A

The stock price for Adocia (OTCPK: ADOCY) is $11.8 last updated Wed Sep 01 2021 14:06:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adocia (ADOCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adocia.

Q

When is Adocia (OTCPK:ADOCY) reporting earnings?

A

Adocia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adocia (ADOCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adocia.

Q

What sector and industry does Adocia (ADOCY) operate in?

A

Adocia is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.