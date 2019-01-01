QQQ
Envirotech Vehicles Inc designs zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company also designs patented re-power conversion kits to replace conventional drivetrain systems for combustion powered vehicles with zero-emission electric or hybrid drivetrain systems. Its product range includes Cab Over Engine Trucks and Shuttle Bus Fleets.

Envirotech Vehicles Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Envirotech Vehicles (ADOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Envirotech Vehicles (OTC: ADOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Envirotech Vehicles's (ADOM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Envirotech Vehicles.

Q

What is the target price for Envirotech Vehicles (ADOM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Envirotech Vehicles (OTC: ADOM) was reported by Roth Capital on June 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.70 expecting ADOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 150.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Envirotech Vehicles (ADOM)?

A

The stock price for Envirotech Vehicles (OTC: ADOM) is $0.28 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 20:47:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Envirotech Vehicles (ADOM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Envirotech Vehicles.

Q

When is Envirotech Vehicles (OTC:ADOM) reporting earnings?

A

Envirotech Vehicles’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Envirotech Vehicles (ADOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Envirotech Vehicles.

Q

What sector and industry does Envirotech Vehicles (ADOM) operate in?

A

Envirotech Vehicles is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.