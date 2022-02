Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. Its products and product candidates in the allergy, respiratory, and opioid overdose markets include SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and Injection 0.15mg for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; a naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, based on the approved Symject injection device and intended for the treatment of opioid overdose; Tempol, an investigational drug; and a Beclomethasone metered dose inhaler product candidate (APC-1000) intended for the treatment of asthma.