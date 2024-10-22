Tesla Shareholders Demand Answers From Elon Musk On Growing List Of Promises Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: From Affordable Models To FSD Rollout And Next-Generation Roadster

Tesla Inc. TSLA shareholders are curious to receive timelines for the company’s upcoming products and pending promises, according to top-voted queries for the automaker ahead of its third-quarter earnings call.

What Happened: Tesla invites shareholders to ask and vote for questions that they would like the company to address during their earnings calls.

The company is known for delayed delivery of promises and postponing timelines. As a result, the top-voted questions from shareholders for its upcoming third-quarter earnings call are mostly centered around timelines.

Top-voted questions include a request for a timeline for the company delivering on its promise to introduce new and affordable models, its promise of incorporating Grok in all its vehicles, updates on the long-delayed next-generation Roadster and Semi, and a timeline for the start of shipping for the company’s Optimus humanoid robot.

Of the more than 2000 questions put forth by shareholders, most questions, however, pertain to the company’s full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance technology, which the company says will allow autonomous driving with future software updates.

Why It Matters: "There's been some questions on timing but Tesla has a specialty and that is turning the impossible into merely late," Tesla Semi Truck Engineering senior Manager Dan Priestly said in May.

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to X to explain his approach to time-based predictions. He stated that he typically targets the 50% percentile date, meaning half his predictions will be late, and half will be early.

“The press never mentions the predictions that were early, so it seems like I’m always late,” he said. “It is very rare that a prediction I make does not come true over time.”

Musk initially said that the production of the Semi truck would start in 2019 and that of the Roadster in 2020. However, both the vehicles are yet to enter production.

As long back as 2015, Musk said that Tesla would achieve complete autonomy by 2018. However, the company’s FSD technology is yet to enable autonomous driving, creating doubts among customers and shareholders about the company’s word of starting production of more affordable models in the first half of 2025 or enabling rides with no driver intervention starting next year.

