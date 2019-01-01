QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
580K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
16.1M
Outstanding
Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group is engaged in the design and construction of display booths and other visual projects for exhibition centers and real estate.

Adamant DRI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adamant DRI (ADMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adamant DRI (OTCPK: ADMG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adamant DRI's (ADMG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adamant DRI.

Q

What is the target price for Adamant DRI (ADMG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adamant DRI

Q

Current Stock Price for Adamant DRI (ADMG)?

A

The stock price for Adamant DRI (OTCPK: ADMG) is $0.036 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:46:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adamant DRI (ADMG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adamant DRI.

Q

When is Adamant DRI (OTCPK:ADMG) reporting earnings?

A

Adamant DRI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adamant DRI (ADMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adamant DRI.

Q

What sector and industry does Adamant DRI (ADMG) operate in?

A

Adamant DRI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.