|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Acorda Therapeutics’s space includes: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN), Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC), ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO), Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) and CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR).
The latest price target for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting ACOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 390.20% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) is $2.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Acorda Therapeutics.
Acorda Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Acorda Therapeutics.
Acorda Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.