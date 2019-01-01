QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Acorda Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Acorda uses scientific, clinical, and commercial expertise in neurology as strategic points of access in additional nervous system markets, including stroke, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy. The company does not operate separate lines of business with respect to any of its products or product candidates. All of its net product revenue is derived from the United States.

Acorda Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acorda Therapeutics's (ACOR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting ACOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 390.20% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)?

A

The stock price for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) is $2.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acorda Therapeutics.

Q

When is Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) reporting earnings?

A

Acorda Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acorda Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) operate in?

A

Acorda Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.