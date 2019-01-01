QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Acorn Energy Inc is a holding company which focuses on technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through two segments namely, PG segment and CP segment. PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets as well as Internet of Things applications which accounts most of the revenue. CP segment is engaged in providing remote monitoring of cathodic protection systems on gas pipelines for gas utilities and pipeline companies.

Acorn Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acorn Energy (ACFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acorn Energy (OTCQB: ACFN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acorn Energy's (ACFN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acorn Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Acorn Energy (ACFN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acorn Energy (OTCQB: ACFN) was reported by Maxim Group on August 13, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting ACFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 627.27% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acorn Energy (ACFN)?

A

The stock price for Acorn Energy (OTCQB: ACFN) is $0.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:53:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acorn Energy (ACFN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2013.

Q

When is Acorn Energy (OTCQB:ACFN) reporting earnings?

A

Acorn Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Acorn Energy (ACFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acorn Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Acorn Energy (ACFN) operate in?

A

Acorn Energy is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.