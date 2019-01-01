|Q2 2022
|2.570
|2.580
|0.0100
|REV
|59.450B
|59.629B
|179.000M
You can purchase shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AmerisourceBergen’s space includes: McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG).
The latest price target for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) was reported by Mizuho on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.00 expecting ABC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.13% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) is $140.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
AmerisourceBergen’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AmerisourceBergen.
AmerisourceBergen is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.