AmerisourceBergen is a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler engaged in the sourcing and distribution of branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail-order), hospital networks, and healthcare providers. Along with McKesson and Cardinal Health, the three compose well over 90% of the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Through bolt-on acquisitions, the company has expanded into international wholesale in Europe (Alliance Healthcare). AmerisourceBergen provides commercialization services for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, global specialty drug logistics (World Courier), and animal health product distribution (MWI Animal Health).