Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
AmerisourceBergen is a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler engaged in the sourcing and distribution of branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail-order), hospital networks, and healthcare providers. Along with McKesson and Cardinal Health, the three compose well over 90% of the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Through bolt-on acquisitions, the company has expanded into international wholesale in Europe (Alliance Healthcare). AmerisourceBergen provides commercialization services for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, global specialty drug logistics (World Courier), and animal health product distribution (MWI Animal Health).

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.5702.580 0.0100
REV59.450B59.629B179.000M

AmerisourceBergen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AmerisourceBergen (ABC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AmerisourceBergen's (ABC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AmerisourceBergen (ABC) stock?

A

The latest price target for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) was reported by Mizuho on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.00 expecting ABC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.13% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AmerisourceBergen (ABC)?

A

The stock price for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) is $140.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AmerisourceBergen (ABC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) reporting earnings?

A

AmerisourceBergen’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is AmerisourceBergen (ABC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AmerisourceBergen.

Q

What sector and industry does AmerisourceBergen (ABC) operate in?

A

AmerisourceBergen is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.