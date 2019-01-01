QQQ
Range
0.42 - 0.44
Vol / Avg.
5.8K/10.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.43
Mkt Cap
33.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.42
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
76.8M
Outstanding
Athabasca Minerals Inc is an integrated group of companies focused on the aggregates and industrial minerals sectors, including resource development, aggregates midstream supply-logistics solutions. The firm's business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. Its segments are AMI Aggregates, AMI RockChain, and AMI Silica. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the AMI Aggregates business segment.

Athabasca Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Athabasca Minerals (ABCAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Athabasca Minerals (OTCPK: ABCAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Athabasca Minerals's (ABCAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Athabasca Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Athabasca Minerals (ABCAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Athabasca Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Athabasca Minerals (ABCAF)?

A

The stock price for Athabasca Minerals (OTCPK: ABCAF) is $0.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Athabasca Minerals (ABCAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Athabasca Minerals.

Q

When is Athabasca Minerals (OTCPK:ABCAF) reporting earnings?

A

Athabasca Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Athabasca Minerals (ABCAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Athabasca Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Athabasca Minerals (ABCAF) operate in?

A

Athabasca Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.