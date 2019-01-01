Athabasca Minerals Inc is an integrated group of companies focused on the aggregates and industrial minerals sectors, including resource development, aggregates midstream supply-logistics solutions. The firm's business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. Its segments are AMI Aggregates, AMI RockChain, and AMI Silica. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the AMI Aggregates business segment.