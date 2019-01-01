QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
ABB is a global supplier of electrical equipment and automation products. Founded in the late 19th century, the company was created out of the merger of two old industrial companies--ASEA and BBC--and is now called Asea Brown Boveri Group, or ABB. The company is the number-one or number-two supplier in all of its core markets and the number-two robotic arm supplier globally. In automation, it offers a full suite of products for both discrete and process automation as well as industrial robotics.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4000.330 -0.0700
REV7.310B7.567B257.000M

ABB Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ABB (ABB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ABB (NYSE: ABB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ABB's (ABB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ABB (ABB) stock?

A

The latest price target for ABB (NYSE: ABB) was reported by RBC Capital on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ABB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ABB (ABB)?

A

The stock price for ABB (NYSE: ABB) is $33.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ABB (ABB) pay a dividend?

A

The next ABB (ABB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-28.

Q

When is ABB (NYSE:ABB) reporting earnings?

A

ABB’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is ABB (ABB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ABB.

Q

What sector and industry does ABB (ABB) operate in?

A

ABB is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.