Range
0.3 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
495.7K/476K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
140.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
458.7M
Outstanding
Abrasilver Resource Corp is a mineral exploration company that offers investors exposure to silver, gold, and copper through projects at various stages of exploration, from drill-ready to PEA stage. It provides major leverage to silver and gold through its interest in the Diablillos project in the mining Salta province in Argentina.

Analyst Ratings

Abrasilver Resource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abrasilver Resource (ABBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abrasilver Resource (OTCQX: ABBRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abrasilver Resource's (ABBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abrasilver Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Abrasilver Resource (ABBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abrasilver Resource

Q

Current Stock Price for Abrasilver Resource (ABBRF)?

A

The stock price for Abrasilver Resource (OTCQX: ABBRF) is $0.3057 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abrasilver Resource (ABBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abrasilver Resource.

Q

When is Abrasilver Resource (OTCQX:ABBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Abrasilver Resource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abrasilver Resource (ABBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abrasilver Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Abrasilver Resource (ABBRF) operate in?

A

Abrasilver Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.