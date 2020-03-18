20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• IMV, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) shares surged 99.01% to $4.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Feb 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares increased by 49.22% to $2.88.

• Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares moved upwards by 44.18% to $0.39. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Feb 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares moved upwards by 42.64% to $95. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.

• Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) shares rose 20.99% to $3.17. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jan 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.

• DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares rose 20.60% to $2.81. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.

• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock moved upwards by 15.71% to $0.37.

• Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock increased by 14.07% to $0.69. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Feb 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.

• Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock rose 12.28% to $0.32.

• OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock moved upwards by 3.76% to $3.31.

Losers

• Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) stock fell 13.59% to $5.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock plummeted 10.98% to $0.46.

• Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNY) stock fell 8.92% to $39.72. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 11, the current rating is at Buy.

• Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CGC) shares decreased by 8.48% to $9.50. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on Feb 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.

• Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE:PHG) shares declined 8.32% to $31.18. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Jan 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $51.

• Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares plummeted 7.53% to $16.33.

• Alcon, Inc. (NYSE:ALC) shares plummeted 7.37% to $43.93. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 13, the current rating is at Buy.

• Rite Aid, Inc. (NYSE:RAD) stock decreased by 7.32% to $15.70.

• Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares declined 6.37% to $147.65. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Mar 18, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $157.

• GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) shares decreased by 6.23% to $0.45. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 17, is at Underperform, with a price target of $0.