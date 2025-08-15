Marjorie Taylor Greene Keeps Buying UnitedHealth Stock Along With Fellow Investors Buffett And Burry

Shares of UnitedHealth Group UNH soared on Friday with news that several prominent investors had purchased shares of the health insurance company.

A well-known member of Congress is also buying up shares and adding to her position.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Scoops Up More Shares

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) bought more UnitedHealth stock, according to new filings reported on the Benzinga Government Trades page.

In a new filing, Greene revealed four new investments made on Aug. 4, which are listed below:

Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in AbbVie Inc ABBV stock

stock Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in United Parcel Service UPS stock

stock Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in UnitedHealth stock

stock Bought $50,000 to $100,000 in US Treasury Bills

The latest purchase follows several other investments in UnitedHealth stock by Greene in 2025. The Congresswoman also disclosed buying shares in May. On May 14, Greene purchased $15,000 to $50,000 worth of shares. On May 16, Greene purchased shares worth between $1,000 and $15,000.

With a current share price of $307.83 at the time of writing and a share range of $236.95 to $242.25 on Aug. 4, the Congresswoman is up at least 27.1% from that trade made less than two weeks ago.

The other two trades this year have not performed as well. Here are the price ranges from the two May dates and return for Greene based on the highest price of the stock that day:

May 14: $307.11 to $322.94, -4.&%

May 16: $269.14 to $294.49, +4.5%

The Congresswoman could have had better returns depending on the price paid. UnitedHealth stock fell sharply around the time of the May 16 purchase, with the company announcing CEO Andrew Witty was stepping down and that they were withdrawing guidance.

Why It's Important

The latest disclosure from Greene follows filings from prominent investors, such as Warren Buffett and Michael Burry, which revealed long positions in the health insurance company.

Buffett revealed a stake of more than five million shares in filings from Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK.

Big Short investor Burry, who leads Scion Asset Management, revealed a long position in UnitedHealth via shares and call options.

Citron Research also revealed Friday that Andrew Left was long UnitedHealth stock.

Burry and Left are best known for short positions against stocks, making their long stakes in the future success of UnitedHealth particularly interesting to investors.

Greene is also not the only member of Congress buying UnitedHealth shares. With investigations into the company, members of Congress may face a conflict of interest if they are required to decide against the health insurance company.

Greene's Congressional Trades

While Greene doesn't have the same trading record as Buffett and Burry, she has become one of the most followed members of Congress when it comes to stock trading.

The Congresswoman's purchases of Palantir stock this year have performed well, but they also raise potential conflicts of interest on the House Committee on Homeland Security.

In 2024, Greene's return of +30.2% ranked 23rd among members of Congress according to an annual report from UnusualWhales tracking performance.

A bill to ban members of Congress from trading has gained momentum and could change the future of trading for Greene and other members.

Greene previously brushed off criticism on the timing of her trades this year, saying she has a portfolio manager who handles her stock transactions. The Congresswoman praised her portfolio manager's timing of buying the dip earlier this year.

Benzinga recently polled readers to gauge their stance on a potential ban on Congress members stock trading.

“Should members of Congress be allowed to buy and sell stocks, options and ETFs?” Benzinga asked.

These were the results:

They should not be allowed to trade stocks, options or ETFs: 43%

43% They should be allowed to trade as long as they report within 24 hours: 24%

24% They should only be allowed to trade ETFs and mutual funds: 14%

14% They should be allowed to trade as long as they report in 45 days : 11%

: 11% They should only be allowed to trade stocks: 8%

The poll found that 43% of readers support an outright ban on members of Congress trading stocks, options, or ETFs. Eleven percent voted that the current rules should be left alone, with a 45-day disclosure window.

Photo: Shutterstock