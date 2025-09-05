U.S. Capitol building overlaid with hundred-dollar bills.
September 5, 2025 12:39 PM 3 min read

Congressman Snaps Up $3.7 Million In Magnificent 7 Stocks—One Pick Stands Out

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Stock purchases by members of Congress can draw attention from retail investors for several reasons, including their small-cap status, sector representation through committee assignments, or reporting after disclosure deadlines.

Trading disclosures can also draw attention when they are done in size, with millions of dollars bet on Magnificent 7 stocks.

Congressman Goes Mag 7 Shopping Again

For the second straight month, Congressman Cleo Fields (D-La.) has disclosed making numerous stock purchases, with six of the Magnificent 7 stocks representing more than $1 million in transactions.

Here are the Magnificent 7 stocks bought by Fields according to the latest filing, as reported by the Benzinga Government Trades page. The transactions were made from August 1 through August 22 and disclosed on Sept. 3.

Given the numerous purchases of some of the stocks, the following summarizes the total transaction totals in the latest disclosure:

  • Alphabet Inc GOOG: $100,000 to $250,000 in shares
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZN: $165,000 to $400,000 in shares
  • Apple Inc AAPL: $16,000 to $65,000 in shares
  • Meta Platforms META: $300,000 to $750,000 in shares
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT: $250,000 to $600,000 in shares
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: $660,000 to $1.65 million in shares

The filing shows a total of $1.491 million to $3.715 million in Magnificent 7 stock purchases in the month of August.

Nvidia was the top buy from Fields once again, following his disclosure of buying between $1.48 million and $3.45 million in shares in July. The Congressman's purchase size differed significantly outside of Nvidia this time around with Alphabet, Meta and Amazon all changing places.

Microsoft was the third most bought of the stocks for a second straight month and Apple ranked last in both months. The Congressman has been buying several Mag 7 stocks in size during 2025.

It's also noticeable that for a second straight month of large Mag 7 stock purchases, Tesla Inc TSLA was the only member not included. Fields has not purchased any Tesla stock, according to filings.

Fields’ investments indicate he's leaning towards Nvidia being the top pick among the seven going forward.

The thought of Nvidia being the top Mag 7 investment idea follows the thought process of Benzinga readers in a recent poll in which they were asked which Mag 7 stock they'd invest $1,000 in for the next 18 years.

The winner of the poll was Nvidia, with 21% of readers picking this stock as the one they would invest in and hold for the next 18 years to add wealth to their children's investment account. Apple was a close second at 17%, with Alphabet and Meta tied for third at 14%.

Tesla ranked last in the poll of the Mag 7 stocks with 10% of the vote, while Microsoft and Amazon tied for fifth with 12%.

Did You Know?

The Other Investments

Along with the sizeable bets on the Magnificent Seven stocks, Fields also disclosed buying stock in several notable technology and blue-chip names.

Here are the other stocks that were recently bought by Fields:

  • Advanced Micro Devices AMD
  • Broadcom Inc AVGO
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM
  • Palantir Technologies PLTR
  • Figma Inc FIG

Of the other purchases, Fields disclosed buying $382,000 to $880,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor shares. The Congressman's disclosure also showed investments of $80,000 to $200,000 in Broadcom shares.

These buys, alongside Nvidia and AMD, show a preference for the semiconductor sector for the Congressman.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

