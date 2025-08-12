Congressman Invests $6.4 Million In Magnificent 7 Stocks—Top Pick Inside

A member of Congress recently disclosed millions of dollars in stock purchases, including big bets on six of the Magnificent Seven stocks.

Here's a look at the latest buys and potential ranking of the Mag 7 stocks by the Congressman.

Congressman Goes Mag 7 Shopping

Congressman Cleo Fields recently disclosed buying millions of dollars’ worth of stocks, including six of the seven Mag 7 stocks, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Here are the Magnificent 7 stocks bought by Fields according to the latest filing. The purchases were made in July and disclosed on Aug. 6. Given the numerous purchases of some of the stocks, the following summarizes the total transaction totals in the latest disclosure:

Alphabet Inc GOOG : Bought $400,000 to $900,000 in shares

: Bought $400,000 to $900,000 in shares Amazon.com Inc AMZN : Bought $201,000 to $515,000 in shares

: Bought $201,000 to $515,000 in shares Apple Inc AAPL : Bought $100,000 to $250,000 in shares

: Bought $100,000 to $250,000 in shares Meta Platforms META : Bought $250,000 to $500,000 in shares

: Bought $250,000 to $500,000 in shares Microsoft Corporation MSFT : Bought $330,000 to $800,000 in shares

: Bought $330,000 to $800,000 in shares NVIDIA Corporation NVDA : Bought $1.48 million to $3.45 million in shares

Of the Mag 7 stocks, Nvidia received the most considerable backing from Fields this time around. The Congressman has been buying several Mag 7 stocks in size during 2025.

It's also noticeable that Tesla Inc TSLA was the only Mag 7 stock not bought by Fields in this disclosure. Fields has not purchased any Tesla stock according to filings.

The Mag 7 stocks continue to be among the most followed and invested in companies by investors. They also comprise a significant portion of key stock indexes, such as the S&P 500.

Fields' investments indicate he’s leaning towards Nvidia being the top pick among the seven going forward. His investment in Nvidia this time around was greater than the other five Mag 7 stocks combined.

The thought of Nvidia being the top Mag 7 investment ideas follows the thought process of Benzinga readers in a recent poll in which they were asked which Mag 7 stock they’d invest $1,000 in for the next 18 years.

The winner of the poll was Nvidia, with 21% of readers picking this stock as the one they would invest in and hold for the next 18 years to add wealth to their children’s investment account. Apple was a close second at 17%, with Alphabet and Meta tied for third at 14%.

Tesla ranked last in the poll of the Mag 7 stocks with 10% of the vote, while Microsoft and Amazon tied for fifth with 12%.

The Other Investments

Along with the sizeable bets on the Magnificent Seven stocks, Fields also disclosed buying stock in several notable technology and blue-chip names.

Here are the other stocks that were recently bought by Fields:

Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Arm Holdings ARM

Bitmine Immersion Technologies BMNR

Broadcom Inc AVGO

IREN Ltd. IREN

McDonald's Corporation MCD

Opendoor Technologies OPEN

Palantir Technologies PLTR

Robinhood Markets HOOD

SoundHound AI Inc SOUN

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM

Uber Technologies UBER

Most of the non-Magnificent Seven stock purchases were disclosed as being in the $1,000 to $15,000 or $15,000 to $50,000 range.

What's Next For Congress Trading

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act, or PELOSI Act, based on the first letter of each of the main words. The name targets Congresswoman and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

The bill made its way out of committee and could come before Congress for a vote.

Benzinga recently polled readers to gauge their stance on a potential ban on Congress members trading.

“Should members of Congress be allowed to buy and sell stocks, options and ETFs?” Benzinga asked.

These were the results:

They should not be allowed to trade stocks, options or ETFs: 43%

43% They should be allowed to trade as long as they report within 24 hours: 24%

24% They should only be allowed to trade ETFs and mutual funds: 14%

14% They should be allowed to trade as long as they report in 45 days : 11%

: 11% They should only be allowed to trade stocks: 8%

The poll found that 43% of readers support an outright ban on members of Congress trading stocks, options, or ETFs. Eleven percent voted to leave the current rules unchanged, with a 45-day disclosure window.

