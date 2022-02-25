Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 25, 2022: GameStop, Tesla, AMD And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares rallied 8.45% to $124.58 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index rising 1.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.28%.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether recent stock sales by CEO Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk, who sits on Tesla’s board of directors, violated insider trading rules.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares inched higher after the chip company announced a new $8 billion buyback authorization. The new repurchase authorization is in addition to a prior $4 billion program announced in May.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed the past couple of days and now sits at 40. This shows that more buyers have moved into the stock although there are more sellers overall.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) reported quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share. This compares to a loss of $2.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.25%.

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) shares inched 0.41% higher to $117.74 Thursday, outperforming some of its competitors, such as Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL), WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) and Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES).

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) broke out of its slump on Thursday as the global market had a boomerang session to finish the day. Shares of AMC surged by 12.4% and closed the session at $17.68. The move higher snapped AMC’s five-day skid and provided one of the best closing gains of 2022 so far.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is well-positioned to deliver strong financials due to the ongoing strength across all its end markets, especially Data Center and Gaming. However, Kinngai Chan of Summit Redstone Partners downgraded the stock to a Hold as he sees risks in the cryptocurrency mining market.

Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER) shares are trading 0.26% higher in Friday’s pre-market session to $117.70

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT) recently declared a $0.026/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 7.82% Payable March 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 23; ex-div Feb. 22.