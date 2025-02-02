February 2, 2025 9:00 AM 2 min read

NVIDIA, Teva Pharmaceutical And UPS Are Among Top Large Cap Losers Last Week (Jan 27-Jan 31): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points

These twelve large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH shares plummeted 27.92% after the company announced soft guidance for the 2025 fiscal year and analysts lowered the price forecast.
  2. Vertiv Holdings VRT shares fell 20.02%. Melius Research analyst Scott Davis downgraded the company from Buy to Hold and announced a $125 price forecast.
  3. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX stock declined 19.74% following the launch of DeepSeek, China’s open-source AI model.
  4. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK shares slipped 18.33% after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. Several analysts cut the price forecast.
  5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA shares decreased 18.22% after it reported fourth-quarter financial results. Analysts cut the price forecast.
  6. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA lost 15.81% last week on China’s DeepSeek sparking doubts over GPU spending frenzy. Also, reports indicating Trump officials have discussed further curbing China sales weighed on the stock.
  7. EMCOR Group, Inc. EME stock fell 15.72%.
  8. Venture Global, Inc. VG shares slipped 14.79%.
  9. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI lost 14.28% last week due to China’s DeepSeek sparking investor fears in U.S. semiconductor stocks.
  10. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS shares tumbled 14.13% after it reported mixed fourth-quarter results and analysts trimmed the price forecast.
  11. Quanta Services, Inc. PWR shares dipped 14.08%. Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price forecast from $394 to $371.
  12. Constellation Energy Corporation CEG shares dropped 13.66% amid concerns about AI competition from China’s DeepSeek AI model, which has weighed on AI-related sectors.

