NVIDIA, Teva Pharmaceutical And UPS Are Among Top Large Cap Losers Last Week (Jan 27-Jan 31): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

- NVIDIA stock fell 15.81%, impacted by AI competition from China and potential U.S. restrictions on China sales.
- Manhattan Associates shares plunged 27.92% after issuing weak 2025 guidance and analyst downgrades.
These twelve large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH shares plummeted 27.92% after the company announced soft guidance for the 2025 fiscal year and analysts lowered the price forecast.
- Vertiv Holdings VRT shares fell 20.02%. Melius Research analyst Scott Davis downgraded the company from Buy to Hold and announced a $125 price forecast.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX stock declined 19.74% following the launch of DeepSeek, China’s open-source AI model.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK shares slipped 18.33% after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. Several analysts cut the price forecast.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA shares decreased 18.22% after it reported fourth-quarter financial results. Analysts cut the price forecast.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA lost 15.81% last week on China’s DeepSeek sparking doubts over GPU spending frenzy. Also, reports indicating Trump officials have discussed further curbing China sales weighed on the stock.
- EMCOR Group, Inc. EME stock fell 15.72%.
- Venture Global, Inc. VG shares slipped 14.79%.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI lost 14.28% last week due to China’s DeepSeek sparking investor fears in U.S. semiconductor stocks.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS shares tumbled 14.13% after it reported mixed fourth-quarter results and analysts trimmed the price forecast.
- Quanta Services, Inc. PWR shares dipped 14.08%. Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price forecast from $394 to $371.
- Constellation Energy Corporation CEG shares dropped 13.66% amid concerns about AI competition from China’s DeepSeek AI model, which has weighed on AI-related sectors.
