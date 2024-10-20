NIO, ASML, And CVS Health Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Oct 14-18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- NIO Inc. NIO stock lost 16.35% last week as U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell after China’s September exports missed estimates. China stimulus uncertainty has also weighed on stocks recently.
- KLA Corporation KLAC stock dipped 15.58%, probably due to continued weakness following weak guidance from ASML.
- Centene Corporation CNC shares were down 14.38%. The company will report third-quarter results on October 25.
- Elevance Health shares dipped 14.17% after analysts cut forecasts following third-quarter earnings.
- ASML Holding N.V. ASML shares tumbled 13.97% after the company accidentally released earnings a day ahead of schedule and cut its 2025 sales forecast.
- Temu parent PDD Holdings Inc. PDD stock fell 13.91%, as did U.S.-listed Chinese stocks after China’s September exports missed estimates. China stimulus uncertainty has also weighed on stocks recently.
- Molina Healthcare Inc. MOH shares were down 12.24%, probably in sympathy with Elevance Health, Inc. ELV, which reported third-quarter earnings miss and issued soft FY24 guidance.
- Lam Research Corporation LRCX stock dived 12.12%, probably in sympathy with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM, which reported better-than-expected earnings and issued strong guidance.
- Erie Indemnity Company ERIE fell 9.92% last week after Spruce Point Management issued a short-sell report on the stock. The company was under pressure due to Category 5 Hurricane Milton.
- CVS Health Corporation CVS stock fell 9.44% last week after the company cut its Q3 outlook.
Photo via Shutterstock
