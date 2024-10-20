Coinbase, United Airlines And Sofi Tech Are Among Top 11 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Oct 14-18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These eleven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN stock gained 24.85% last week after Bitcoin BTC/USD rose above $67,000.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL stock jumped 19.98% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and announced a $1.5 billion buyback program. Several analysts changed their price targets.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI stock upped 17.01%.
- Ericsson ERIC stock grew 13.18% following a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Cameco Corporation CCJ stock was up 12.99%, probably due to strength in nuclear names. The stock rose after Amazon Web Services announced plans to invest over $500 million in nuclear power.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI stock gained 12.99% after the company announced a $2 billion loan platform business agreement for personal loans with funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group.
- Blackstone Inc.’s BX stock increased 12.62% after multiple analysts raised their price targets following the company’s recent third-quarter earnings report.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV shares rose 12.20% after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results.
- Snap-On Incorporated SNA shares were up 11.75% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.
- AngloGold Ashanti PLC AU stock increased 11.59%, probably owing to a rise in the price of gold and silver.
- Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL shares were up 11.45%. The company, along with Crusoe and Primary Digital Infrastructure, formed a $3.4 billion joint venture to develop AI data centers.
