All three major indexes finished in the red this week. The S&P 500 dropped by 2.67%, the Nasdaq Composite fell by 3.33%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week 2.99% lower.

In its latest meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Federal Reserve members said inflation "remained well above" its 2% target and more interest rate hikes will likely be needed to bring it down. The Fed also said the U.S. labor market "remained very tight, contributing to continuing upward pressures on wages and prices."

On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index increased by 5.4% year-over-year in the month of January, up from 5.3% in December.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Tesla Signs New EV Component Deal: Here's The Company Involved, Why It's Important," by Chris Katje, outlines an agreement Tesla Inc TSLA signed with Magnis Energy Technologies MNSEF, a vertically integrated lithium-ion battery technology and materials company.

In "Nvidia CEO Can't Stop Praising 'Wonderful' ChatGPT: 'We've Democratized Programming For Everyone,'" Shivdeep Dhaliwal explains why Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang praised OpenAI’s ChatGPT on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

"Flying Cars? Platform Stock Is Popping While Carvana Suffers," by AJ Fabino, looks at why shares of Cars.com Inc CARS were up almost 10% this week, and details the company's better-than-expected earnings report.

The Bears

"'This Is A Terrible Situation': Major Brokerage CEO Sounds Alarm On GameStop, AMC And Meme Stocks," by Aaron Bry, details the concerns of Interactive Brokers Group Inc IBKR founder and chairman Thomas Peterffy about "meme stocks" like GameStop Corp GME and AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.

In "Apple Watch Ban Ruling Won't Be Vetoed By Biden Administration," Shivdeep Dhaliwal reports that the Biden Administration won’t veto the U.S. International Trade Commission's ban on Apple Inc’s AAPL smart wearable the Apple Watch for patent infringement.

"Meta Sacrificing Integrity Of Blue Check Mark? Employees Reportedly Worried About Paid Subscription Service," by Ananya Gairola, explores the concerns of Meta Platforms Inc META workers about the company's paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram.

