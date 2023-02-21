Apple Watch Ban Ruling Won't Be Vetoed By Biden Administration

Apple Inc’s AAPL smart wearable the Apple Watch faces a ban for patent infringement by the U.S. International Trade Commission — now it has been reported that the Biden Administration won’t veto the federal agency’s move.

What Happened: A spokesperson for the company whose patents were infringed, AliveCor Inc, said that they had been informed that no veto would be forthcoming, reported Reuters.

The White House had a period of 60 days after the ban ruling which was given out on Dec. 22 to decide whether it would veto it, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The ITC said in December that Apple Watches should be banned for infringing the patents held by AliveCor but the ban was held in abeyance while proceedings over the patents continued, reported Reuters.

Apple has said it will appeal ITC’s import ban decision, which the Tim Cook-led company said would have a negative effect on public health, according to the report.

AliveCor had reportedly accused Apple of infringing on three of its patents related to the KardiaBand, an accessory for the Apple Watch that monitors the user's heart rate and detects cardiac irregularities and conducts an electrocardiogram.

The Mountain View-based company also sued Apple in a California federal court for monopolizing the U.S. market for Apple Watch heart-rate applications and has also reportedly filed a related patent infringement suit in a Texas court.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 2.7% lower at $148.48 in the regular session and gained 0.1% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

