Days after Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram, an alleged screenshot of the company’s internal teams discussing concerns is doing rounds on social media.

What Happened: Social media commentator, Matt Navarra said on Twitter, “An (alleged) screenshot of Meta’s internal teams discussing concerns about Meta Verified subscription damaging the integrity of blue check mark verification.”

In the screenshot, employees are questioning whether other symbols apart from the coveted blue check could be considered, as the news about paid subscription service could decrease the value of this mark.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It’s Important: On Sunday, Meta said it is rolling out a subscription service for its Facebook and Instagram users. People will need to share a government ID to get a blue badge and pay $11.99 monthly on the web and $14.99 on Apple’s iOS and Android platforms.

Netizens have given mixed reactions to this development as some people believe that the subscription service would decrease the number of impersonations, while others say that it is just a way for companies to generate more revenue.

Users are also comparing Meta’s decision to monetize blue check on Facebook and Instagram to Elon Musk’s decision to launch paid Twitter Blue subscription service.

Although, it was earlier reported that the Musk-led microblogging site attracted significantly fewer subscribers than the billionaire might have anticipated.

