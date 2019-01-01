QQQ
Range
0.29 - 0.31
Vol / Avg.
52.1K/147.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.58
Mkt Cap
297.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.31
P/E
-
Shares
965.8M
Outstanding
Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd is a battery technology company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of lithium-ion battery (LIB) cells. The company's operating segment includes Lithium-ion Battery Investment USA; Lithium-ion Battery Investment Australia and Graphite Exploration and Development Tanzania. It generates maximum revenue from the Graphite Exploration and Development Tanzania segment.


Magnis Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magnis Energy (MNSEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magnis Energy (OTCQX: MNSEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Magnis Energy's (MNSEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magnis Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Magnis Energy (MNSEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magnis Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Magnis Energy (MNSEF)?

A

The stock price for Magnis Energy (OTCQX: MNSEF) is $0.308 last updated Today at 4:25:03 PM.

Q

Does Magnis Energy (MNSEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magnis Energy.

Q

When is Magnis Energy (OTCQX:MNSEF) reporting earnings?

A

Magnis Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magnis Energy (MNSEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magnis Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Magnis Energy (MNSEF) operate in?

A

Magnis Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.