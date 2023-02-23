Flying Cars? Platform Stock Is Popping While Carvana Suffers

Shares of online automobile marketplace Cars.com Inc CARS are flying into Thursday’s trading session, up 11.85% after the company reported better-than-expected earnings along with upbeat forward guidance.

Opposite of Vroom Inc VRM, and Carvana Co CVNA shares, the latter of which are trading lower ahead of the company’s earnings report due after market close on Thursday, more on that later.

By The Numbers: Cars reported earnings of 15 cents per share on revenues of $168.2 million, a 475% year-over-year increase, beating the consensus revenue estimates of $166.23 million.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $166 million to $168 million for the current quarter ending in March, in line with consensus estimates of $167.47 million.

"[Last year] marked a strong year of growth for our business as we helped consumers, dealers, OEMs, and lenders in an environment that challenged many," said Cars.com CEO Alex Vetter. "We made strategic operating investments to further expand the range of customer capabilities on our platform with the integration of CreditIQ and Accu-Trade."

Shares of Cars.com have traded in a yearly range of $8.75 and $19.83.

On Carvana, whose beaten-down shares are up 112.53% this year on a sequence of short-squeezes, rather than company fundamentals, reports earnings Thursday after market close, here’s what investors are looking for.

By The Numbers: Analysts are forecasting a loss of $2.29 per share, representing a decrease of 132.4% year-over-year. Consensus estimates predict Carvana's revenues for the quarter will reach $3.05 billion, reflecting an 18.7% decline compared to the same period last year.

Anticipated results suggest a challenging quarter for Carvana, and investors will be keen to see how the company plans to address the challenges and navigate the current market conditions.

Carvana bulls are hoping to hear the company exceeds estimates and offer upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

For Vroom Inc, which reports on March 1, analysts are expecting the company to issue a loss of 63 cents per share on revenues of $268.2 million.

